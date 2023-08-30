Lugnuts Make Roster Changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced roster changes Wednesday in their final week of home games, all against the West Michigan Whitecaps. They still have six games next week at Lake County before the season ends. The Lugnuts have sent catcher Daniel Susac to Midland of the double AA Texas League; pitcher Luis Morales comes to Lansing from Stockton and the class A California League and infielder Joshwan Wright has been activated from the injured list.

