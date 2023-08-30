Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police search for three suspects for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint in Lansing late Tuesday night.

Lansing Police responded to suspected armed robbery at the corner of Jolly Road and Cedar Street on Aug. 29 at around 11 p.m.

Investigators said two men walked into the store, and one was armed with a weapon. They believe a third suspect held the door open while the other two proceeded with the robbery.

Officers said the suspects were able to get away with some cash, but they are still determining how much was taken.

According to police, the suspects left the scene in a white sedan. One employee from the business was present at the time of the robbery and was not injured.

No arrested have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

