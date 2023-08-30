Advertise With Us

Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police search for three suspects for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint in Lansing late Tuesday night.

Lansing Police responded to suspected armed robbery at the corner of Jolly Road and Cedar Street on Aug. 29 at around 11 p.m.

Investigators said two men walked into the store, and one was armed with a weapon. They believe a third suspect held the door open while the other two proceeded with the robbery.

Officers said the suspects were able to get away with some cash, but they are still determining how much was taken.

According to police, the suspects left the scene in a white sedan. One employee from the business was present at the time of the robbery and was not injured.

No arrested have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
iPhone in the summer
Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
Teenager shot on Avon Street in Lansing
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan theft ring
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan
Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday...
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms

Latest News

Summit Township residents say ‘no’ to a proposed asphalt plant
People living in Summit Township are unhappy about a plan to build an asphalt plant.
Summit Township residents say ‘no’ to a proposed asphalt plant
Police search for three suspects for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint in Lansing...
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
Big Weekend Warm-Up