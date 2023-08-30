Advertise With Us

Internet access restored at the University of Michigan after security issue

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Internet access has been restored at the University of Michigan after a security issue interrupted service last weekend, officials said Wednesday.

“You should be able to connect as normal from any device,” President Santa Ono said.

The school year started Monday. The outage began around 1:45 p.m. ET Sunday at the main Ann Arbor campus and smaller campuses in Dearborn and Flint.

“The investigative work into the security issue continues, and we are not able to share any information that might compromise the investigation,” Ono said. “We appreciate your understanding as we continue to move through the investigative process.”

The Ann Arbor campus has more than 50,000 students, including 32,000 undergraduates.

