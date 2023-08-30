Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer expands state of emergency to Ionia, Kent counties as recovery efforts continue

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Ionia and Kent counties after seven tornadoes touched down and severe storms swept across the state Thursday.

This is an expansion of the state of emergency that was originally declared for Monroe and Wayne counties on Aug. 25. Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties were added on Aug. 28.

“State resources are available for impacted communities dealing with clean-up efforts as they start to rebuild,” said Whitmer. “This has been an extraordinary weather event, but we will get through it together.”

On Aug. 24, areas in lower Michigan experienced several storm fronts that brought heavy rain, strong winds and tornadoes. As a result, communities across the state have experienced the following:

  • Road and bridge closures
  • Downed trees and power lines
  • Damage to building structures, embankments and road surfaces
  • Overwhelmed stormwater and sewer systems
  • Deposits of silt and debris

Hundreds of homeowners have also reported residential flooding.

As clean-up efforts continue, declaring a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans.

By requesting a governor’s declaration, these counties have determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation, and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety, and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis. By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated areas.

The declaration provides that the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) will coordinate state efforts.

