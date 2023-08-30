Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer to announce priorities for fall 2023 agenda

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her “What’s Next Address” Wednesday to state legislators and state leaders.

During her address, Whitmer is expected to outline her priorities for this fall’s agenda—which include codifying provisions of the Affordable Care Act into state law, focusing on clean energy and making Michigan more competitive and expanding opportunities.

Whitmer is expected to deliver her speech at 11 a.m.

