Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Warming up for the Labor Day Weekend
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another pleasant day across the area. We start the day with temperatures near 50º and should climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Plan on a light Northeast wind today. Tonight under clear skies we once again drop back close to 50º.

We keep the sunshine going Friday through the Labor Day weekend. Each day high temperatures will warm by a few degrees. High temperatures Friday will be back near 80º. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s Saturday and near 90º for Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the 60s.

On the back to work Tuesday plan on more sunshine with highs in the low 90s and the humidity will be creeping up at that time, too. Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. A cold front slips through the area Wednesday night and may touch off a few showers and thunderstorms. Cooler air returns for the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 31, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1898
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1915

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery
Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday...
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
East Lansing police search for suspect accused of robbing, assaulting man

Latest News

First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Big Warm-Up This Weekend
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
Big Weekend Warm-Up
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Scattered Showers This Afternoon
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
More Sunshine Today