First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another pleasant day across the area. We start the day with temperatures near 50º and should climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Plan on a light Northeast wind today. Tonight under clear skies we once again drop back close to 50º.

We keep the sunshine going Friday through the Labor Day weekend. Each day high temperatures will warm by a few degrees. High temperatures Friday will be back near 80º. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s Saturday and near 90º for Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the 60s.

On the back to work Tuesday plan on more sunshine with highs in the low 90s and the humidity will be creeping up at that time, too. Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. A cold front slips through the area Wednesday night and may touch off a few showers and thunderstorms. Cooler air returns for the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 31, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 30° 1869

Jackson Record High: 96º 1898

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1915

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.