Advertise With Us

East Lansing police search for suspect accused of robbing, assaulting man

(East Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are asking the public for help searching for a suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a man inside a business.

Police said the victim was allegedly robbed and had his jaw broken inside a business in East Lansing on Aug. 18 at around 11:30 p.m.

According to the officials, the suspect is a man wearing a black T-shirt. He was seen leaving the business with a woman.

(East Lansing Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or jcotton@elpolice.com.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday...
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms
Teenager shot on Avon Street in Lansing
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery

Latest News

For the first six months of life, a baby needs their mother’s breast milk for nutrients.
Mid-Michigan Matters: Sparrow on National Breast Feeding Awareness Month
Annual DALMAC ride begins in East Lansing
Sunshine
Cooler temperatures and sunny skies for Wednesday ahead of a warmup, and today’s top stories
Ingham County officials announced the recipients of the inaugural Ingham County Housing Trust...
Ingham County officials announce recipients of county’s Housing Trust Fund