East Lansing police search for suspect accused of robbing, assaulting man

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are asking the public for help searching for a suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a man inside a business.

Police said the victim was allegedly robbed and had his jaw broken inside a business in East Lansing on Aug. 18 at around 11:30 p.m.

According to the officials, the suspect is a man wearing a black T-shirt. He was seen leaving the business with a woman.

(East Lansing Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or jcotton@elpolice.com.

