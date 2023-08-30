East Lansing police search for suspect accused of robbing, assaulting man
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are asking the public for help searching for a suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a man inside a business.
Police said the victim was allegedly robbed and had his jaw broken inside a business in East Lansing on Aug. 18 at around 11:30 p.m.
According to the officials, the suspect is a man wearing a black T-shirt. He was seen leaving the business with a woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or jcotton@elpolice.com.
