Cooler temperatures and sunny skies for Wednesday ahead of a warmup, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunshine and warming temperatures will be the story from now through the Labor Day holiday weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford will break down the warming temperatures throughout the week. Join News 10+ as Taylor Gattoni also shares what we’re working on for our later newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 30, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1976

