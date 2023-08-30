Climate change class more than doubles in size at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As natural disasters become more common and more severe, Michigan State University researchers are pointing to climate change. They say record high temperatures are creating more hurricanes, more wildfires, and more cause for concern.

In fact, Dr. David Skole says the weather conditions this summer, are worse than the climate change models had previously predicted. He also says way more young people are interested in learning about and making an impact on, climate change.

He says last spring one of his climate change classes had around 40 students, and this fall, that exact same class has more than doubled in size.

“So there’s a lot of interest, the chair of my department thinks that this is a direct response to the interest.” said Dr. Skole.

Over the course of one summer, Skole’s climate change class size grew by more than 60 students. He increased the maximum capacity for the online course to accommodate the growing demand.

“So I don’t know how many more students were interested that had to be turned away, but they’re definitely interested and this is a year that kind of probably reinforced their curiosity about the subject.” said Dr. Skole.

He says the recent natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, paired with the record setting temperatures, have students of all majors looking for answers from the experts.

“Like why is that happening, what do we know, what can we do about it. They’re very interested in what we can do about it.” said Dr. Skole.

MSU students say they’re noticing this same trend amongst their peers.

“As a matter of fact yesterday me and my two roommates, Brett and Alan, we had a deep conversation about climate change after watching a video on Youtube by National Geographic.” said Ethan Ingber, an MSU Junior.

“For me, like out of state from Texas, it’s been like a lot warmer. Like we are always in like the 110.” said Ruben Gonzales, an MSU Freshman.

As the severe weather becomes more common and more apparent, professor Skole hopes more people take the science seriously.

“It’s on our front doorsteps, all these impacts of climate change, and there’s still time to reduce emissions or fossil fuels, if we can put the policy in place. So I’m optimistic, but at the same time I’m very worried so.” said Dr. Skole.

Professor Skole’s research focuses on trees, and the role they play in our changing climate. Ranging from the impacts of de-forestation, to the benefits trees can have on the environment.

He says the weather conditions across the globe this summer, would not have been possible without climate change.

