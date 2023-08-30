Buy One Give One for Friends, First Responders at Biggby

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This Wednesday afternoon, Studio 10 celebrated Biggby’s Buy One Give One.

This afternoon they shared a latte of brews and beans with their coworkers, customers, and friends.

Today they also encouraged Buying a coffee and giving coffee to first responders who have been helpful in repairing Mid Michigan’s damage after Thursday’s storm.

Biggby also gave the mic to Give-A-Kid, a local non-profit that supports local families in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties since 1984.

The organization began when a little girl gave her winter coat to another child at school who did not have one.

That little girl went home and explained why she did not have her coat anymore and her mother realized that there was a need in the Holt School District, so she started the first coat drive.

For more information, visit https://www.biggby.com/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.