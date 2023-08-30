Advertise With Us

Burrow Returns to Bengals’ Practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a strained right calf on July 27th. Burrow took part in all of the passing drills. Burrow has thrown sparingly in the past six weeks. Burrow is the Bengals’ top draft pick from 2020. The Bengals’ back up quarterbacks are Jake Browning and Will Grier.

