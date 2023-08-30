Annual DALMAC ride begins in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 1,000 cyclists will spend the next five days riding from lower Michigan to Mackinaw City for the annual DALMAC Tour—named after the late Michigan politician Dick Allen.

Allen wanted riders to have a safe way to get from lower Michigan to Mackinaw City and the bridge. And honoring him goes a long way—literally.

The riders are going to be traveling around 70 miles a day. If you’ve ever been on a long-distance ride—for even one or two days—you’ll see that it takes a lot of training to be ready.

The ride raised money toward the DALMAC fund, which helps support bike-related infrastructure in the state—including bike racks and repair kits along trails and bike routes.

“We recommend at least 100 miles a week for a couple of months to be ready for the ride,” said DALMAC director Dan Stockwell. “So, the chatter right now is people are excited, they’re nervous, they’re ready to go, and they’re excited to be here to register. Some of them will be camping right here at the Pavilion, and tomorrow morning, they will start.”

The DALMAC ride started in 1971—this is the 52nd year. The riders will be camping every night and every day, they are looking to help share the roads of Michigan.

