Weather Extra: Showers on the way
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scattered showers are on the way as mid-Michigan continues to clean up from Thursday night’s storms. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the forecast for the rest of the week.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
More:
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 29, 2023
- Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1973
- Lansing Record Low: 26° 1863
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1953
- Jackson Record Low: 37º 1965
