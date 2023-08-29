Advertise With Us

Understanding the ‘Retirement Red Zone’ with LifePlan Financial Design

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Nicole draws up a retirement plan with Mike Douglas from LifePlan Financial so that you can score a touchdown!

Football season is quickly approaching and with that in mind, we are combing football and retirement with the ‘retirement red zone.’

Mike Douglas, the president of LifePlan Financial Design, stopped by Studio 10.

LifePlan Financial Design is a Lansing Area firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement.

Mike told us what the retirement red zone is and why someone should change their game plan at this stage.

And in the football theme, Mike also told us the keys to finding victory for retirement.

If you want to make sure your game plan will get you to and through retirement, Mike has a great offer for you. right now, for the first 5 callers with savings of $500,000 or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you. This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement. A game plan to get you where you need to be. The number to call: 517-200-3330. again, 517-200-3330.

For more information: https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/

