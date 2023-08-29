Teenager shot on Avon Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was shot on Avon Street near Cedar Street Tuesday afternoon, said police.

Lansing police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and sent to a hospital and is expected to be okay. Officials told News 10 that this was an isolated incident.

News 10 was on the scene on Avon and Cedar Street and saw that Avon was closed off with police tape heading towards Bailey Street. Five Lansing Police cars were on the scene at the time.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said no one is in custody at this time.

