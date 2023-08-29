Advertise With Us

Rep. Slotkin to join MSU discussion for food security

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will be joining a panel discussion at Michigan State University (MSU) in September.

Slotkin, who represents Michigan’s 7th District, will join a discussion about agricultural innovations that can support food security. The discussion will be led by experts from MSU and the Farm Journal Foundation.

The panel is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. at MSU.

Speakers and panelists include:

  • Dr. Kelly Millenbah, Dean, Michigan State University College of Agriculture
  • Ken Nobis, Michigan Dairy Farmer, and Farm Journal Foundation Farmer Ambassador
  • Cathy Burns, CEO, International Fresh Produce Association
  • Dr. George Smith, MSU Director of AgBioResearch
  • Dr. Quentin Tyler, MSU Director of Extension

