Rep. Slotkin to join MSU discussion for food security

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will be joining a panel discussion at Michigan State University (MSU) in September.

Slotkin, who represents Michigan’s 7th District, will join a discussion about agricultural innovations that can support food security. The discussion will be led by experts from MSU and the Farm Journal Foundation.

The panel is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. at MSU.

Speakers and panelists include:

Dr. Kelly Millenbah, Dean, Michigan State University College of Agriculture

Ken Nobis, Michigan Dairy Farmer, and Farm Journal Foundation Farmer Ambassador

Cathy Burns, CEO, International Fresh Produce Association

Dr. George Smith, MSU Director of AgBioResearch

Dr. Quentin Tyler, MSU Director of Extension

