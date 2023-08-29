Advertise With Us

Rain expected Tuesday afternoon across Mid-Michigan

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain works through the Great Lakes today, but it may be the last opportunity for a while. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares when you can expect rain chances Tuesday afternoon, and the sun in our area the remainder of the week. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni live at the News 10+ Digital Desk for what we’re working on today.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 29, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1973
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1965

