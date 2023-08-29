Advertise With Us

Power companies continue to restore outages for thousands of Michigan residents

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of residents still remain without power, but the numbers have been dropping significantly following Thursday night’s storm.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said more than 90 percent of their customers’ power has been restored. More than 3,000 customers are without power as of early Tuesday morning.

“This is the single biggest storm in BWL history,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “Most of the remaining work involves removing trees which have impeded the replacement of broken poles and downed lines. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience while we work to get their power back on.”

Consumers Energy said crews made progress restoring power after Monday’s favorable weather conditions. The energy company said less than 11,000 customers remain without power as of Monday night.

“We’ve got 800 crews running 24/7 to make sure we’re restoring our customers,” said Chris Laird, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm. “We apologize for the delay in getting the power back on and will not leave until every last community is restored.”

According to DTE’s power outage map, at least 90 percent of residents have had their power restored as of early Tuesday morning. The Williamston area is still experiencing outages.

Previous coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in home
Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Lansing mayor issues state of emergency: What does that mean?
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston...
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
A 60-year-old man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose...
Concord man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex
Thousands of customers still remain without power, but the numbers have been dropping...
Power companies continue to restore Michigan outages
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Scattered Showers This Afternoon