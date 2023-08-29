Power companies continue to restore outages for thousands of Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of residents still remain without power, but the numbers have been dropping significantly following Thursday night’s storm.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said more than 90 percent of their customers’ power has been restored. More than 3,000 customers are without power as of early Tuesday morning.

“This is the single biggest storm in BWL history,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “Most of the remaining work involves removing trees which have impeded the replacement of broken poles and downed lines. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience while we work to get their power back on.”

Consumers Energy said crews made progress restoring power after Monday’s favorable weather conditions. The energy company said less than 11,000 customers remain without power as of Monday night.

“We’ve got 800 crews running 24/7 to make sure we’re restoring our customers,” said Chris Laird, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm. “We apologize for the delay in getting the power back on and will not leave until every last community is restored.”

According to DTE’s power outage map, at least 90 percent of residents have had their power restored as of early Tuesday morning. The Williamston area is still experiencing outages.

