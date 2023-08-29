Advertise With Us

Perry High School among 14 schools in Michigan AdviseMI program

(Live 5)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College graduates will be placed in high schools across the state with low college admission rates to act as advisors for the new school year.

AdviseMI, hosted by Michigan College Access Network (MCAN), places college graduates in selected high schools across Michigan, particularly high schools that are located in communities with low college-going rates, to serve as college advisers.

MCAN listed the high schools they will put advisors in for the 2023-24 school year:

  • ACEA/Windover High School
  • Bay City Western High School
  • Beecher High School
  • Bentley High School
  • Bullock Creek High School
  • Coleman Jr/Sr High School/ Meridian Early College High School
  • Davison High School
  • LakeVille Memorial High School
  • Millington High School
  • Ogemaw Heights High School
  • Perry High School

“Ensuring access to higher education is not just a goal, but a necessity for our students and their communities,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, the executive director of MCAN. “Every student who takes the leap and enters higher education opens doors to personal growth, long-term economic opportunity and a brighter future. Through the advisers at AdviseMI, students are empowered to propel themselves forward with the support and tools they need, especially low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color.”

MCAN said enrollment in Michigan experienced a 2.2 percent decline in the spring of 2023, compared to a 0.5 percent decline nationally, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. They said advisors are meant to guide students through the college process.

Visit MCAN’s website to learn more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan theft ring
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
iPhone in the summer
Newest iPhone update includes safety warning

Latest News

Business owners are taking extreme measures to protect their bottom line after being without...
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by Thursday night’s storm
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston...
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
A 60-year-old man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose...
Concord man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex
Thousands of customers still remain without power, but the numbers have been dropping...
Power companies continue to restore Michigan outages
Teachers in the Lansing School District are getting a pay raise. The school board approved a...
Lansing School District board reaches deal with teachers’ contract