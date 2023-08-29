Advertise With Us

Parma man sentenced for OWI, reckless driving in fatal 2018 Onondaga Township crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old Parma man appeared in Ingham County court Tuesday morning to be sentenced for operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

The sentencing of Howard Hector stems from a July 2018 crash on Bellevue Road in Onondaga Township that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Wade Warner. The Parma man was convicted in July.

Hector was sentenced to 86 months in prison.

