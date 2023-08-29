Parma man sentenced for OWI, reckless driving in fatal 2018 Onondaga Township crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old Parma man appeared in Ingham County court Tuesday morning to be sentenced for operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

The sentencing of Howard Hector stems from a July 2018 crash on Bellevue Road in Onondaga Township that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Wade Warner. The Parma man was convicted in July.

Hector was sentenced to 86 months in prison.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.