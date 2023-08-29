Advertise With Us

Ohio State Names Starting Quarterback

(WTVG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio State will start Kyle McCord in its season opening football game this Saturday at Indiana. Kick off is 3:30pm on CBS. McCord replaces C. J. Stroud who left for the NFL. McCord beat out Devin Brown in close competition during pre season camp. The Buckeyes are ranked fourth in pre season polls and picked to finish behind Michigan for a third straight year in the Big Ten East race. Ohio State hosts Michigan State on November 11th at 7:30pm.

