Nessel joins coalition of 23 AGs supporting higher wages for federal contract workers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 23 other attorneys general, supporting a higher minimum wage for federal contract workers.

The coalition filed a brief supporting the federal government’s decision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for certain federal contract workers. The policy was enacted by a 2021 executive order.

The brief was part of the Nebraska v. Walsh case, which challenged the minimum wage requirements for federal contract workers. The brief argues that the president’s executive order was within his authority.

A separate coalition of states filed a suit challenging the increase, however their injunction was dismissed. They have now filed an appeal.

“All workers deserve a fair wage for their services. This increase will bolster productivity and improve lives,” Nessel said in a statement. “I wholeheartedly support the efforts of the Department of Labor, which will especially benefit groups that face disproportionate income inequality.”

