MSU Soccer Teams Off to Winning Start

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State soccer teams are off to winning starts in August and the women have a 3-1 record after splitting two matches this last week end in Colorado. The MSU women host Eastern Michigan at 7pm Thursday at DeMartin Stadium. The MSU men, after a 6-9-2 record last fall, began Monday night with a 3-0 home win over Bowling Green. The MSU men now head East for a match Friday night at Army and move on to Philadelphia Labor Day Monday to face Villanova.

