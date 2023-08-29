Advertise With Us

MSU Soccer Teams Off to Winning Start

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State soccer teams are off to winning starts in August and the women have a 3-1 record after splitting two matches this last week end in Colorado. The MSU women host Eastern Michigan at 7pm Thursday at DeMartin Stadium. The MSU men, after a 6-9-2 record last fall, began Monday night with a 3-0 home win over Bowling Green. The MSU men now head East for a match Friday night at Army and move on to Philadelphia Labor Day Monday to face Villanova.

