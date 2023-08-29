MSU Men’s Golf To Host the Folds of Honor Collegiate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State men’s golf team begins its fall season in Grand Haven this week end serving as the host school for the annual Folds of Honor Collegiate. MSU is among 18 schools in the field for the tournament which runs Monday through Wednesday. All three rounds will feature live coverage from 4-7pm on the Golf Channel. Festivities begin with a sponsors tournament with the players on Sunday which features an appearance by Jack Nicklaus who designed the course.

