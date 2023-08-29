Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Sparrow on National Breast Feeding Awareness Month

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first six months of life, a baby needs their mother’s breast milk for nutrients.

Sparrow lactation consultant Kristin Caverly talks about National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

You can watch that in the video player above.

