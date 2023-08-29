Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by Thursday night’s storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Business owners are taking extreme measures to protect their bottom line after being without power for days.

Restaurants that lost power during last Thursday night’s storm are eager to reopen after losing business for the weekend.

From Meridian Township to Williamston, Monday was their first day back open for many businesses after the storm knocked out thousands of people’s power.

Businesses said this setback would cost them a couple of thousand dollars.

After an EF2 tornado swept through Mid-Michigan on Aug. 24, many lost power and have been in the dark since. And businesses are no exception.

“She got the text. It was late Thursday night that we lost power at the store,” said Silas Coffelt, co-owner of Graze Craze.

Silas and Lindsey Coffelt own Graze Craze in Meridian Township.

“We did lose some product, and we also lost two days of store open hours on a Friday and Saturday, which for an event business like us where we do catering and celebrations—that hurt. It sucked,” said Lindsey.

In Williamston, Spad’s Twisters Ice Cream said their worries came true when the power went out, and they couldn’t access a generator.

“We were worried all of the ice cream would be lost, and we did lose everything,” said Mackenzie Lee, former manager of Spad’s Twisters.

Unfortunately, none of the ice cream in the store could be saved, putting a significant dent in their profits.

“I would say probably about 20 cases, and we had to throw it out the day it happened,” said Lee. “Altogether, with the customers and how many products we lost, I would probably say about $9,000.”

Grand Traverse Pie Company has a similar story. Zack Zubrikas, the assistant manager, said it was sad to deliver the news to customers.

“Especially Friday, we had a lot of catering business to do that day, and, unfortunately, with all the power out, there was no way we could do that. So, I called people, letting them know, ‘hey, I don’t have power, I can’t do your order today,’” said Zubrickas.

Businesses said it could have been worse, and they’re just happy to have still a building and the chance to continue serving their communities. Although they won’t receive money from the state, the businesses are insured and are in the process of filing a claim.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.