Man seriously injured after officer-involved shooting, Michigan State Police investigate

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Monday night.

Vassar Police responded to a traffic crash on Aug. 28 at around 11 p.m. in the area of 5959 Scotch Road. Once the police officer arrived, he found one person in a crashed car.

According to officials, the driver—a 30-year-old Vassar man—failed to comply with the officer’s commands and showed a firearm, threatening the officer.

The officer discharged his firearm in response, shooting the man. The Vassar man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

MSP is investigating the incident. The full report will be forwarded to the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, per Vassar Police Department policy, as the investigation continues.

