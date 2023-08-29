Advertise With Us

Lansing School District board reaches deal with teachers’ contract

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teachers in the Lansing School District are getting a pay raise. The school board approved a new contract for teachers.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved a deal that establishes the district’s calendar over the next four years, addresses safety concerns and gives pay raises to educators.

Lansing School District’s superintendent, Ben Shuldiner, hopes the new contract will let teachers know they are valued.

“We had staff that had been there for many years, and their salary had been frozen,” said Shuldiner. “This contract unfreezes them and brings them to the level they should have been all along.”

Shuldiner said the district has seen an increase in attendance and graduation rates, and the new contract will help make Lansing the ideal district for future educators.

