Lansing, East Lansing to collect debris from Thursday’s storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be special collections of debris caused by Thursday’s storm for Lansing and East Lansing residents.

East Lansing

The City of East Lansing will be doing a special collection of larger tree limbs. Residents must request for collection by 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

East Lansing officials said the special collection is intended only for tree limbs that cannot be cut and bundled per the City’s normal yard waste collection guidelines.

Residents must schedule the special collection online—select “Large Tree Limbs” under the type of pickup on the online form. Residents who cannot access the online form can schedule a special collection by calling the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

All requests must be made and limbs brought to the edge of the road by 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 to be picked up.

The special collection is not intended for smaller limbs or regular yard waste items. Instead, those items should be scheduled for Monday collection per the regular yard waste collection procedures. Visit the City of East Lansing’s website for more information about those procedures.

Lansing

Storm debris collection will begin for Lansing residents starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. This service will have differing guidelines from yard waste collection and will follow a different schedule. Storm debris should be placed separately from yard waste as they will not be collected together.

The following guidelines must be followed for debris to be collected:

Debris must be no longer than eight feet

If possible, branches should be kept intact to allow for easier collection

Debris must be placed at the curb to be collected

Branches and other large debris must not block the sidewalk or be in the roadway

Only tree-related debris will be collected

If possible, piles of storm debris should be kept below three feet in height to maintain sight vision

It is anticipated that the crews will take about three to four weeks to collect all debris placed at the curbside. This collection will follow a continuous schedule, not following the bi-weekly yard waste schedule.

Residents should begin placing storm debris at the curb before Sept. 5 to prepare for collection.

Storm debris drop off collection:

The City of Lansing will host a storm debris and yard waste drop-off site for Lansing Residents. The drop-off site will be held at Crego Park, located at 1600 Fidelity Road, on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This drop-off will be for Lansing residents only. ID will be required for entry. There will be no cost for dropping off debris.

Future dates may be added depending on the volume of debris dropped off this Saturday.

Other drop-off site options

Previous coverage

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.