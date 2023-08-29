Koepka Named To Ryder Cup Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U. S. Captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday it was an easy decision to pick Brooks Koepka for the Ryder Cup team. The 12 man roster was announced Tuesday and Johnson had six at large selections. Besides Koepka, Johnson chose Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns. The three day competition runs Sept. 29 through October 1st in Rome. WILX TV will televise all three days. The U. S. team has now won an overseas Ryder Cup since 1993. Koepka is the only player off the LIV tour to make the American squad. He won the PGA championship back in May.

