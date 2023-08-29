Advertise With Us

Koepka Named To Ryder Cup Team

Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at...
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(The Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U. S. Captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday it was an easy decision to pick Brooks Koepka for the Ryder Cup team. The 12 man roster was announced Tuesday and Johnson had six at large selections. Besides Koepka, Johnson chose Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns. The three day competition runs Sept. 29 through October 1st in Rome. WILX TV will televise all three days. The U. S. team has now won an overseas Ryder Cup since 1993. Koepka is the only player off the LIV tour to make the American squad. He won the PGA championship back in May.

