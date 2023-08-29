House divided in Michigan State / Central Michigan season-opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most mid-Michigan high school football fans are certainly aware of former East Lansing standout Evan Boyd.

Boyd was one of the top receivers in the entire state of Michigan just a year ago.

Now, to the surprise of nobody, Boyd is playing at the Division 1 level at Central Michigan.

Boyd did acknowledge there’s quite the learning curve coming from the high school level, but now doing it at the highest level, while still just a true freshman, Boyd’s got no shortage of confidence that he can provide quite an immediate impact to a rather young receiver room in Mt. Pleasant.

“Everybody’s big at this level, but I still think my size can play a factor and my ball skills,” Boyd said. “I think I can bring a lot, but we’re gonna see.”

Now with Boyd’s collegiate debut just three day away, he’s certainly already turning heads in Mt. Pleasant.

“I’m just really happy he chose to come to us. I think he’s going to make a difference here and yet we’ve got to understand, he’s only a rookie,” Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain said. “He’s got a lot of growing and learning to do but I see him having a great career here.”

Evan’s first opponent will be quite special, as it’ll be a Boyd family affair Friday when Evan will battle Michigan State offensive lineman and older brother Ethan.

“I don’t think I could have written it any better. We talked about it a couple times,” Evan Boyd said smiling. “He tells me he hopes that I do great if I get into the game, but no, he’s been talking a little, yeah.”

The 2023 schedule has been finalized for quite a while now, so in the short time both brothers were back home in East Lansing, one can only imagine how family dinners would go.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Ethan Boyd said laughing. “I talked to him about it and we’re really excited. I’m extremely proud of Evan and he’s gonna do great things.”

Now with he opener just three days away, once the ball is kicked, it will not be about Evan vs. Ethan, but rather Central Michigan vs. Michigan State.

“We’re both locked in and we’re both trying to win the game. I think it’s a great opportunity for us. I’m sure there’s probably gonna be a lot of family there, but you know, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Michigan State and Central Michigan will kick things off from Spartan Stadium Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

