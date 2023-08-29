Advertise With Us

Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering the door. Officers entered the home and found four people dead.

Police said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

Allen, with a population of over 111,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan theft ring
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan
iPhone in the summer
Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’

Latest News

Business owners are taking extreme measures to protect their bottom line after being without...
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by Thursday night’s storm
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston...
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
A 60-year-old man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose...
Concord man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex
Officials gave an update on the incident where two people were found dead in an apartment on...
Two people found dead with generator running in home
Teachers in the Lansing School District are getting a pay raise. The school board approved a...
Lansing School District board reaches deal with teachers’ contract