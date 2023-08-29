First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area last evening and you will notice the change in the temperatures today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to near 70º. Our average high temperature today is 79º. A warming trend is expected heading into the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and near 80º Friday. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s Saturday afternoon and near 90º Sunday and Monday.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures tumble to the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day Friday through Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 30, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1881

Lansing Record Low: 30° 1863

Jackson Record High: 97º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1976

