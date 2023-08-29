Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Big weekend warm-up ahead
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area last evening and you will notice the change in the temperatures today. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to near 70º. Our average high temperature today is 79º. A warming trend is expected heading into the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and near 80º Friday. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s Saturday afternoon and near 90º Sunday and Monday.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures tumble to the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day Friday through Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 30, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
iPhone in the summer
Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
Teenager shot on Avon Street in Lansing
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan theft ring
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan
Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday...
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms

Latest News

First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
Big Weekend Warm-Up
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Scattered Showers This Afternoon
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
More Sunshine Today
Sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures on the way for Sunday.
Fantastic weather on the way for Sunday