Advertise With Us

Federal jury finds Michigan man guilty in $3.5 million fraudulent N95 mask scheme

(Source: WMC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal jury in San Francisco has found a Michigan man guilty of failing to deliver almost $3.5 million worth of N95 masks to thousands of customers as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Online court records show the jury found Rodney Lewis Stevenson II of Muskegon guilty of wire and mail fraud as well as money laundering Thursday.

Stevenson was indicted in January 2021. According to prosecutors, he advertised N95 masks on a website complete with fake names and photographs of company executives. He sold $3.5 million worth of masks to 25,000 customers between February and March 2020 but never delivered most of them and refused to issue refunds.

Stevenson’s attorney, listed in online court records as Robert Frederick Waggener, declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan theft ring
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan

Latest News

Business owners are taking extreme measures to protect their bottom line after being without...
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by Thursday night’s storm
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston...
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
A 60-year-old man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose...
Concord man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex
Teachers in the Lansing School District are getting a pay raise. The school board approved a...
Lansing School District board reaches deal with teachers’ contract
Thousands of customers still remain without power, but the numbers have been dropping...
Power companies continue to restore Michigan outages