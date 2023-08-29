Duplain Township officials to hold meeting to discuss future of Elsie Dam

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Duplain Township officials are holding a special meeting Tuesday to decide how to move forward following the collapse of the Elsie Dam.

The dam collapsed on Aug. 17 after being in service for over a century. During Tuesday’s meeting, officials plan to discuss rebuilding the dam or removing it from the area altogether.

The meeting will be held on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

