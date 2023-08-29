Advertise With Us

Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth. (Source: Jenn Strobel / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (Gray News) – A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the deer walk into the store through an open front door.

You can see the animal walk around examining the taffy before running out of the store.

“We had a special visitor come in and check out the taffy boat this morning! He approves!!!” store employees wrote in the Facebook post.

According to its website, Buddy and Howie’s offers over 400 varieties of candies, chocolates, fudge, taffy and other sweet treats.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan theft ring
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan

Latest News

Business owners are taking extreme measures to protect their bottom line after being without...
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by Thursday night’s storm
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston...
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
A 60-year-old man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose...
Concord man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex
Officials gave an update on the incident where two people were found dead in an apartment on...
Two people found dead with generator running in home
Teachers in the Lansing School District are getting a pay raise. The school board approved a...
Lansing School District board reaches deal with teachers’ contract