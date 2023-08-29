Advertise With Us

CATA to close for Labor Day

(Sara Schulz)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced they will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

They said on Tuesday that all services including Fixed-Route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl, and Shopping Bus, will not operate on Monday, Sept. 4.

CATA said services at Michigan State University will stop at 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, on Routes 34, 35, and 36 and Lot Link. Rides will resume on Monday beginning at 3 p.m. to provide transportation from Lots 80, 83, Commuter Lot 89, and Lot 91 to student-housing complexes.

Campus service resumes Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 2 a.m. on Night Owl and at 7 a.m.

According to CATA, the Spec-Tran office will remain open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Tuesday, Sept. 5. Same-day trips will not be scheduled.

For more information, people can contact CATA’s Customer Experience department at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

