Bob Barker to be honored with prime-time special

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of "The Price Is Right," in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. Barker signed off from 35 years on the game show and 50 years in daytime TV in the same low-key, genial fashion that made him one of daytime TV's biggest stars. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, will be replayed Labor Day in the game show’s regular daytime slot, which is 11 a.m. Eastern and 10 a.m. Pacific.

The smooth-talking host, who urged participants to “come on down” and play the enduring game that required them to guess the price of consumer goods, died at age 99 Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

With his signature long, thin microphone, Barker commanded the show’s stage from 1972 to 2007. His tribute will be hosted by Drew Carey, his replacement and still the show’s host now.

The show of highlights from Barker’s 50-year television career will feature clips from his first and last days on “The Price is Right.” Barker hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences” before that.

It will illustrate Barker’s ability to make the most out of every moment, said Margot Wain, senior vice president of daytime television at CBS.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind,” Wain said. “He’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’”

