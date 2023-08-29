Bills Miller To Miss Beginning of Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller will miss at lest the first four games of the coming season. He is being placed on the physically unable to perform list. Miller will miss games at least against the Jets, Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins. The Bills kept defensive back Damar Hamlin who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in Cincinnati back in January. All 32 NFL teams cut down to 53 players for their opening games by the 4pm Tuesday deadline.

