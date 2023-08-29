Advertise With Us

Adele scolds security for ‘bothering’ fan at concert

When security stepped in, Adele herself stepped up to come to the young man's defense. CNN, TikTok, LOCAL NEWS X/TX, Reddit
By Jeanne Moos, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An excited fan got a talking-to by security at an Adele show recently in Las Vegas.

He was standing up and singing at the top of his lungs, obstructing the view of audience members behind him.

When security stepped in, Adele herself stepped up to come to the young man’s defense.

How much does this fan love Adele? So much that he seemed to be in a trance, recording himself with a selfie stick at one of the singer’s recent concerts.

“Look behind you. Everybody’s upset. Everybody,” a security guard can be heard saying to him on the video.

He was gently scolded for standing and blocking the view of others.

Adele noticed from the stage. As another security guard quietly tried to get him to tone it down, the singer stopped the show mid-song.

“What is going on with that young fan there who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” Adele said from the stage. “What’s going on with him?”

Even security seemed insecure when admonished by Adele.

“What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him?” she said. “Can you leave him alone please?”

“You don’t have to sit down,” she told her fan. “You’re fine. Stay right here.”

But some online commenters were annoyed.

“Him and Adele thought it was fine, but I’m sure the people who paid a ton of money to sit behind him and stare at the back of his head are pissed,” one person wrote.

When he posted a clip on TikTok, the unidentified fan wrote to Adele, “You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.”

His hand visibly trembled in the concert video as he took a drink.

“You enjoy the show. Leave him alone,” Adele said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan theft ring
Arizona man swindled after buying stolen car from Michigan
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
iPhone in the summer
Newest iPhone update includes safety warning

Latest News

Business owners are taking extreme measures to protect their bottom line after being without...
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by Thursday night’s storm
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Eaton, Ingham and Livingston...
Governor Whitmer extends state of emergency to Ingham, Eaton, Livingston counties
A 60-year-old man was arrested after attempting to meet with a 14-year-old girl for the purpose...
Concord man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex
Officials gave an update on the incident where two people were found dead in an apartment on...
Two people found dead with generator running in home
Teachers in the Lansing School District are getting a pay raise. The school board approved a...
Lansing School District board reaches deal with teachers’ contract