450 illegal guns taken off streets as part of Governor’s ‘Operation Safe Neighborhoods’

(Pexels via MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 500 illegal guns were seized as part of Michigan’s Operation Safe Neighborhoods, said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced that over 450 illegal guns have been taken off the streets since the formation of the operation in December 2022.

Gov. Whitmer said in a press release that officials have conducted 4,145 check-ins with felony offenders which led to the guns being seized.

Illegal drugs and ammunition have also been found in the crackdown.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods was made to combat crime by reducing gun violence. Their goal is to get illegal guns off of Michigan streets and taken away from people who can not legally be in possession of a gun due to prior criminal history.

“As a former prosecutor, protecting public safety is a top priority,” said Governor Whitmer. “With Operation Safe Neighborhoods, we have taken 450 illegal guns before they could be used in the commission of a crime. The budget I recently signed includes the largest investment we have made in public safety since taking office—totaling $1.5 billion since I took office. Earlier this year, I signed three commonsense gun violence prevention laws establishing universal background checks, safe storage requirements, and extreme risk protection orders. We will keep working together to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

