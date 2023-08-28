‘Welcome SpARTans’ MSU programs welcome students with art

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Michigan State University students returning to campus, some programs are welcoming them back with a chance to get artistic.

MSU returning students got to enjoy a free day on Sunday at the MSU Broad Art Museum. Interested students enjoyed art exhibits and even got a chance to print their own designs for tote bags.

One student said the event gives students who feel intimidated by the new school year a chance to relax and feel welcomed.

“The goal is to basically get the students to, you know, understand that this is their campus and their museum,” said Anthony Cox. “So, you know, usually I know a lot of people have perceptions of like, you know, it’s too intimidating to go into the museum or it’s not free. It’s actually free. So it’s, you know, for sure free, no strings attached.”

The team who organized Sunday’s activities said they usually have different designs for different occasions for tote bags.

