Week Two Features Two Key Local High School Football Games

Edwardsburg football game moved to Friday night due to expected heat
Edwardsburg football game moved to Friday night due to expected heat
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second consecutive week, most area high school football games this week will be played Thursday night. The highlight matchup features Mason at DeWitt, both winners in week one. Lansing Sexton is at Lansing Catholic, both comeback winners last week on the second day after weather caused a delay on opening night. All the highlights and scores of the key games will be seen on WILX TV’s Friday Night Frenzy at 11:15pm Thursday.

