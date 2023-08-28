Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Tracking our next chance of rain

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We keep the sunshine going across the area today. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-70s, but that is still below our average high of 79º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on when we will see our next chances of rain.

More:

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 28, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 58º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1973
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1982
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1973
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1986

