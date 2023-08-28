Weather Extra: Tracking our next chance of rain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We keep the sunshine going across the area today. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-70s, but that is still below our average high of 79º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on when we will see our next chances of rain.

More:

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 28, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 58º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1973

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1982

Jackson Record High: 94º 1973

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1986

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.