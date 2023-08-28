WATCH: Mel Tucker addresses media as game week is here
Tucker is entering his fourth year as head coach
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker addresses the media as game week is finally here. The Spartans host the Central Michigan University Chippewas on Friday night.
