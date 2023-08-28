Advertise With Us

WATCH: Consumers Energy to provide update on restoration efforts

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing an update Monday morning on efforts to restore power for Michiganders.

Consumers Energy’s Vice President of electric distribution engineering, Greg Salisbury and Vice President of electric operations, Chris Laird, are expected to be at the press conference at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28.

You can watch the press conference here, on News 10′s Facebook page or YouTube page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

Participants enjoyed activities including free wedding services, art vendors, and advocacy...
Meridian Township hosts innaugural pride event
Meridian Township hosts inaugural pride event
WILX Weather Webcast 8/28/2023 Midday
Tuesday PM is Only Rain this Week
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on when we will see our next...
Weather Extra: Tracking our next chance of rain