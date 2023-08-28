WATCH: Consumers Energy to provide update on restoration efforts

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing an update Monday morning on efforts to restore power for Michiganders.

Consumers Energy’s Vice President of electric distribution engineering, Greg Salisbury and Vice President of electric operations, Chris Laird, are expected to be at the press conference at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28.

You can watch the press conference here, on News 10′s Facebook page or YouTube page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.