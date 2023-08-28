Advertise With Us

Two people found dead with generator running in home

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials gave an update on the incident where two people were found dead in an apartment on Woodbridge Drive Saturday.

On Aug. 26, at around 4 p.m. Lansing police and fire found two people dead in an apartment on the 4000 block of Woodbridge Drive in Lansing. Officials told News 10 on Monday that a generator was found running in the home when the two were found.

There was no carbon monoxide detector in the home, said officials.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials are waiting on a toxicology report.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

Michigan musicians perform at Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty
Michigan musicians perform at Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
MSU ESports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
MSU eSports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
Rebuilding after the Michigan storm
Rebuilding after the Michigan storm
Participants enjoyed activities including free wedding services, art vendors, and advocacy...
Meridian Township hosts innaugural pride event