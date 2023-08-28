Advertise With Us

Tornado damage brings farming headaches in Webberville

Although he’s still waiting to hear from his insurance company, he believes he’s looking at around 300,000 dollars worth of damages.
By Erin Bowling
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - An update on the tornado that left a path of destruction in Williamston and Webberville. Disaster relief agencies like the Red Cross are assessing the damage, and talking with people affected by the storm.

As officials assess the severity of these storms and damage, homeowners are left dealing with its impact.

In Webberville, damage from Wednesday night’s storm is making damage from Thursday night’s tornado even more un-bearable. Residents are telling News 10 they’re going on day five without power.

“Them boys are working on it, and they said we’d probably have power tonight, so.” said Gary Showerman, a Webberville Resident and farmer.

At the farm he’s lived at since 1944, Showerman lost two barns and farming equipment among other things. Aside from his fields being filled with metal, he feels confident about recovering most of his crops.

“You’re kinda numb at first, you really don’t know, and then afterwards you say ‘oh Christ. Now I gotta clean all this mess up. Half of the shed’s over in that corn field. " said Showerman.

He says in his 78 years of living at this property, he’s never seen a storm cause damage like this.

“We cleaned up all the trees. But now we’re just waiting on the insurance guy. It’s been 4 days and the adjustor ain’t shown up yet.” said Showerman.

Although he’s still waiting to hear from his insurance company, he believes he’s looking at around 300,000 dollars worth of damages.

Some Mid-Michigan homeowners could qualify for financial assistance from the Red Cross. Those impacted by the storms should contact them for a damage assessment, at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at an apartment on Woodbridge Drive
Ingham County Sheriff: “Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future”
Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’
Two people dead in early morning Holt car crash
Consumers Energy to provide Mid-Michigan communities with free meals after storms
Webberville Schools closed Monday

Latest News

Clint White, who works for a Major Airline as a pilot, also owns Flight School of Jackson
New aviation program in Jackson helps fill job need
Farm picks up crops after severe storms in Eaton Rapids
Farm picks up crops after severe storms in Eaton Rapids
Michigan musicians perform at Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty
Michigan musicians perform at Universalist Unitarian Church of East Liberty
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
36th Jackson Civil War Muster continues amid storm damage
MSU ESports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start
MSU eSports hosts large Super Smash Bros. event before classes start