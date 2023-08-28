Tigers Face Mostly Losing Teams in Final Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers play 26 of their final 32 games this season against teams currently with losing records. They play their next 13 games against both the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The Tigers are 59-71 through 130 games with 16 home and 16 away remaining. Their final ten games consist of four in Oakland, three at home with Kansas City and the final three also at Comerica Park against the Cleveland Indians. The two winning team? The Tigers host Cincinnati at home for three and play the Dodgers in Los Angeles in September as part of a ten game road trip.

