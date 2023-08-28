Advertise With Us

Sunny skies this week with a chance of rain on Tuesday, plus today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lots of sunshine is expected this week with slightly cooler temperatures and just one opportunity for rain. First Alert Meterologist Justin Bradford breaks down what you need to know in the forecast. Plus, join News 10+ with Taylor Gattoni for what to expect on Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 28, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 58º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1973
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1982 and 1986
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1973
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1986

