Sunny skies this week with a chance of rain on Tuesday, plus today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lots of sunshine is expected this week with slightly cooler temperatures and just one opportunity for rain. First Alert Meterologist Justin Bradford breaks down what you need to know in the forecast. Plus, join News 10+ with Taylor Gattoni for what to expect on Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 28, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 58º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1973

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1982 and 1986

Jackson Record High: 94º 1973

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1986

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.